Sussex village pub set to reopen - after two years

A new owner has taken over the Royal Oak at Handcross and the pub is expected to reopen within the next four months following refurbishment.

The pub was on the market through leisure property specialists Fleurets who say there was ‘strong interest’ among buyers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said that the 60-cover bar/restaurant had a cuisine yet to be decided. “It has been confirmed that the Royal Oak will still offer a bar type set-up with a restaurant offering.”

The Royal Oak at Handcross is getting set to reopen after being shut for two years

And Fleurets divisional director Nick Earee said: “The property presented the opportunity for the new owner to put their own stamp on the Royal Oak with the opportunity to complete the refurbishments.”

He added: “The newly refurbished Royal Oak is due to open in the coming four months and they will be looking to recruit within the local community.”