Sussex Police launched an appeal for witnesses after 'two robberies in consecutive days' at Currys stores in Chichester and Worthing.

Around £16,000 worth of items were taken in total, police said.

A spokesperson for Currys' store in Lyons Farm, Worthing said: "The safety of our colleagues and customers is of paramount importance and supporting those affected where required is our priority.

Currys' store in Lyons Farm, Worthing. Photo: Google Street View

"We’ll continue to work with the police to assist them as investigations continue.”

According to Sussex Police, the robbery in Worthing happened at 7.35pm on Thursday, February 17.

Police said four people dressed in all black and wearing facemasks stole electrical items including iPads, tablets and laptops.

This came one day after three men dressed all in black entered the store in Portfield Road, Chichester. Police said the suspects 'headed straight to the electrical section' where they 'stole a number of items and left within two minutes'.

A police spokesperson added: "When the suspects entered both stores they shouted at staff and customers to not come anywhere near them."