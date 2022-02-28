Lynne Darnes, from Rustington, stepped out of a shop in Littlehampton high street on December 30 when she was struck by a mountain bike on the pavement.

The 73-year-old was left with severe bruising and was told by doctors she had suffered a hematoma.

"They said it would take a couple of weeks [to heal]," Mrs Darnes said.

"Two months on, the lump on my leg is still like an egg."

Cycling is banned In the pedestrianised high street in Littlehampton.

Mrs Darnes said the impact felt like she had been hit by a car.

She added: "It was horrendous.

"I must have taken two steps out the shop and bang, that was it.

"It was a huge mountain bike. I'm only 4ft 11. The back wheel came up and hit me in my arm.

"I keep having flashbacks. I haven't been to Littlehampton since, I won't go there. I'm too frightened."

Mrs Darnes said the incident has 'ruined two months of my life', adding: "I couldn't sleep because of the pain in my leg. It was like a red hot poker.

"It got inflamed with an infection.

"I don't want compensation. I want him prosecuted for what he's done."

Sussex Police confirmed it has completed an investigation into the incident.

A spokesman said: "A 55-year-old man attended a voluntary interview and was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.