Eastbourne town centre supermarket to be closed for almost two weeks

A supermarket in Eastbourne town centre will be shut for 12 days.

Tesco Express in Grove Road closed at 6pm on Saturday, May 7, and will reopen at 10am on Friday, May 20, according to the store.

A sign in the shop’s window has told customers that the nearest Tesco store is in Meads Street.

Tesco Express in Grove Road, Eastbourne

A Tesco spokesperson said the shop will be temporarily closed while it is ‘refreshed’ to provide a better shopping experience.

They added, “We apologise for the inconvenience whilst we carry out the work and look forward to welcoming customers back to the improved store on Friday, May 20.”

