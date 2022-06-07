Thieves again target properties in Horsham and nearby villages

Police say that a number of properties and vehicles have been targeted.

Burglars stole fishing equipment after forcing open a window on an outbuilding in Church Road, Mannings Heath, some time between May 30 and June 2.

And a bike was stolen from a communal shed when a property in Hurst Court, Horsham, was broken into at around 7.15pm on June 2.

Police say that a number of catalytic converters have also been stolen recently.

In one incident, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius in Woodfield Road, Rudgwick, between 7pm on June 1 and 9.15am the following day.

And thieves stole a catalytic converter from a Honda Jazz parked in Kingsfield, Storrington, between 10pm and 11.30pm on June 1.

Another was stolen from another Honda Jazz in Denshire Drive, Storrington, between12.50am and 1.30am on June 2.

Police say that a person was seen trying to open car doors, believed in an attempt to steal them, in Ringley Road, Horsham, between 2.10 am and 2.20am on June 1.

A police spokesperson said: “ Fortunately, all the vehicles were locked and nothing was stolen.”

Meanwhile, police say that investigations are continuing after a man was spotted on CCTV in Old Millmeads, Horsham, between 2.35am and 2.40am yesterday (June 6) trying to gain access to a vehicle.

And in Rascals Close, Southwater, a man was seen getting into an insecure vehicle between 2.55am and 3am on May 15. A search was made but nothing was taken.