Major plans announced for housing redevelopment of South Downs cement works

An area action plan for the derelict site has been drawn up by the South Downs National Park Authority which proposes various housing developments.

The options include a ‘mixed use’ scheme with employment and 400 new homes: two similar schemes with fewer houses – either 240 or 84 homes – or a ‘leisure-led’ scheme with 200 new homes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mixed used development could include residential and commercial areas, as well as areas for wildlife and leisure.

Shoreham Cement Works

A public consultation on the proposals has been launched today (June 7) and will last for eight weeks before the national park authority works up a planning blueprint for the 109 acre site that will guide any future development.

Authority chairman Ian Phillips said: “The site is one of the largest brownfield sites in the south of England and remains a landmark, with its chimney visible for miles around and impressive topography displaying the geology of the South Downs.

“Today this legacy of past industry sits within the South Downs National Park, designated for its natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage.

"The site needs a new role that makes best use of its unique characteristics and relates to the National Park’s purposes – to be regenerated as a place that is truly special and embodies values that will be both relevant and sustainable for a new era.

Buildings at Shoreham Cement Works

“The site offers exceptional opportunities for both nature and people as part of a visionary development proposal.”

The cement works were built by the concrete industry pioneer Oscar Faber whose notable works include the Menin Gate in Ypres.

He also advised Winston Churchill on the construction of the World War II Mulberry Harbours.

Large-scale cement production began on the site at the end of the 19th century and the current buildings were completed in the late 1940s until chalk extraction and cement production ended in 1991.

The South Downs National Park Authority is now seeking views on the ‘Issue and Options version’ of its Area Action Plan – effectively a ‘mini Local Plan’ for the site.

The consultation includes 28 questions, covering a wide range of topics, including housing, cultural heritage, leisure, and employment.

The park authority says that the initial public consultation will help determine which option is taken forward to the next stage of the planning process.

The authority does not own the site but the final action plan will be the agreed masterplan that will guide any future planning application from a developer.

Authority planning director Tim Slaney said: “This is an early stage consultation and we’re seeking views about the site and its future from anyone with an interest.

"We hope that it will attract responses, not only from local communities and key organisations, but also from a broader audience.

“We believe Shoreham Cement Works represents a unique and exciting opportunity for an exceptional quality development that complements and celebrates the site and makes a positive contribution to the National Park. We look forward to the public having their say on the future of this important site.”