Thieves flee with cash and jewellery in burglary near Horsham

Police say that the break-in happened when patio doors were broken at a house in Dorking Road, Warnham, some time between 10pm on August 3 and 9am the following day.
The burglary was one of a number reported to Sussex Police this week.
Thieves escaped with cash after breaking into a property in Edburton Road, Edburton, between 1pm and 3pm yesterday (August 8).
And police say that an attempted break-in was made at a house in Hillside Walk, Storrington, between 6pm and 8pm on July 31.
An attempted break-in was also made at a property inThornden, Cowfold, overnight between August 3 and 4.
A number of cars have also been targeted. A wing mirror was stolen from a vehicle in Mare Hill Road, Pulborough, at around 10.50pm on August 2.
And police say that both front and rear number plates were stolen from a vehicle in Gaggle Wood, Mannings Heath, between 8pm on July 17 and 10am the following morning.
A handbag containing financial cards was stolen from a vehicle in Saltings Way, Upper Beeding, between 2am and 3am on August 7.
Police say a vehicle in Howard Place, Horsham, was entered between 2am and 2.30am on July 26 but nothing was stolen.
But a phone and wallet were snatched when a vehicle was entered in Roman Road, Steyning, overnight between August 6 and 7.
Two people were seen on CCTV ‘acting suspiciously’ around a vehicle parked on Chanctonbury Close, Washington, just after 3am on July 30.
A police spokesperson said: “No entry was gained to the vehicle and nothing was stolen.”