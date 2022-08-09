Thieves flee with cash and jewellery in burglary near Horsham

Police say that the break-in happened when patio doors were broken at a house in Dorking Road, Warnham, some time between 10pm on August 3 and 9am the following day.

The burglary was one of a number reported to Sussex Police this week.

Thieves escaped with cash after breaking into a property in Edburton Road, Edburton, between 1pm and 3pm yesterday (August 8).

There have been a number of burglaries around the Horsham district

And police say that an attempted break-in was made at a house in Hillside Walk, Storrington, between 6pm and 8pm on July 31.

An attempted break-in was also made at a property inThornden, Cowfold, overnight between August 3 and 4.

A number of cars have also been targeted. A wing mirror was stolen from a vehicle in Mare Hill Road, Pulborough, at around 10.50pm on August 2.

And police say that both front and rear number plates were stolen from a vehicle in Gaggle Wood, Mannings Heath, between 8pm on July 17 and 10am the following morning.

A handbag containing financial cards was stolen from a vehicle in Saltings Way, Upper Beeding, between 2am and 3am on August 7.

Police say a vehicle in Howard Place, Horsham, was entered between 2am and 2.30am on July 26 but nothing was stolen.

But a phone and wallet were snatched when a vehicle was entered in Roman Road, Steyning, overnight between August 6 and 7.

Two people were seen on CCTV ‘acting suspiciously’ around a vehicle parked on Chanctonbury Close, Washington, just after 3am on July 30.