Thieves in action again in and around Horsham

Two vehicles parked in Highlands Avenue, Horsham, were targeted on the same night - April 4.

Police say that cash was stolen from one vehicle and a coat and sunglasses stolen from the other.

And two cars parked at Parham Park were targeted just three days later.

A bag was snatched from a Honda Jazz and clothing and sunglasses were stolen from a Toyota Yaris after its front and rear windows were broken.

Meanwhile, police say that a quad bike and power tools were stolen when burglars broke into the garage of a property in Coolham Road, Coolham, between 11pm on April 9 and 5am the following day.

And in another incident in Worthing Road, Horsham, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius. The theft happened at around 10.40am on April 9.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to contact police by calling 101.