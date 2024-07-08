Thieves left a bizarre 'swap' after stealing bikes in a Sussex village burglary

Thieves leave bizarre 'swap' after stealing bikes in Sussex village burglary
The burglars fled with the bicycles from the garage of a property in Thelton Avenue, Broadbridge Heath – but left a broken lawnmower in their place.
Police say that another property was broken into in the same road on the same day – July 3 – and power tools were stolen.
In an earlier burglary, thieves forced open the French doors of a house in Yarrow Close, Horsham, and stole keys for a BMW car, a wallet, watch and an iPad.
In another incident, burglars stole a bag containing bank cards, car keys, house keys and work keys from a house in Broadwood Close, Horsham.
Police say that a set of house keys were also stolen from a property in Jubilee Way, Storrington, on July 2. A spokesperson said: “Entry was gained to the property in the night through the front door. One of the occupants heard this and shut the door likely scaring off the suspects.”
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.