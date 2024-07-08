Thieves left a bizarre 'swap' after stealing bikes in a Sussex village burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thieves who stole three bikes during a Sussex village burglary left a bizarre ‘swap.’

The burglars fled with the bicycles from the garage of a property in Thelton Avenue, Broadbridge Heath – but left a broken lawnmower in their place.

Police say that another property was broken into in the same road on the same day – July 3 – and power tools were stolen.

In an earlier burglary, thieves forced open the French doors of a house in Yarrow Close, Horsham, and stole keys for a BMW car, a wallet, watch and an iPad.

In another incident, burglars stole a bag containing bank cards, car keys, house keys and work keys from a house in Broadwood Close, Horsham.

Police say that a set of house keys were also stolen from a property in Jubilee Way, Storrington, on July 2. A spokesperson said: “Entry was gained to the property in the night through the front door. One of the occupants heard this and shut the door likely scaring off the suspects.”