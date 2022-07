Police say that, in one incident, a motor home was stolen from Water Lane in Storrington.

The theft happend between 6pm on July 13 and 6.30am the following day.

And overnight, the same night, parts were stolen from a vehicle in London Road, Pulborough.

Meanwhile, thieves snatched jewellery when they broke into a property in Langhurstwood Road, Horsham, between 2pm and 7.40pm on July 16.