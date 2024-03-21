Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say that in one incident, a car was stolen off the owner’s driveway in Middle Mead, Steyning, using keyless technology and, in another incident on the same night – March 12 – a car was stolen from outside the owner’s home in Greenways, Henfield.

A car in Smithbarn, Horsham, was broken into overnight on March 9 after a brick was used to smash a back window. A purse containing bank cards, cash and vouchers was stolen from the vehicle.

A centre console was stolen from a car parked at the owner’s property in Ryecroft Drive, Horsham, on March 10. Police say that wires were left protruding from where the console had been. A spokesperson said: “A suspect was seen leaving the location in another vehicle.”

Thieves have been targeting cars and vans across Horsham and surrounding villages

In other incidents on the same night, power tools valued at £2,000 were stolen from the owner’s van at The Crescent, Horsham, and a wallet was stolen from a car parked at Hillside, Horsham.

Meanwhile, a van with around £1,200 worth of tools inside was stolen from Park Terrace West on March 14. Police say that the van was locked and secure when the owner left it.

On the same night a delivery van was vandalised in Chapel Road, Barns Green. The front bumper was ripped off and stolen and the registration number plate was removed and thrown onto a grass verge.

A minibus was broken into overnight on March 15 in Stane Street, Billingshurst, ‘in an attempt to steal the vehicle,’ say police. The minibus was locked and secured.

The same night, a car was keyed in Tanyard Close, Horsham, causing damage to the driver’s side door.

Another vandalism attack happened in Glebelands, Pulborough, on March 16, say police, when a motorhome parked on the owner’s driveway had all four tyres slashed.

Around £3,000 worth of tools were stolen from a van parked outside the owner’s property in Manor Road, Horsham, on March 18. And, on the same night, both front and rear number plates were stolen from a car in Brewers Yard, Storrington.