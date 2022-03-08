Thieves target villages around Horsham

Police say that valuable fishing equipment was stolen when a garage door was forced open at a property in Storrington High Street.

The theft happened between 9.30pm on March 5 and 7.50am the following day.

In another incident, both the front and rear number plates were stolen from a Qashqai vehicle in New Place Road, Pulborough.

Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817981 SUS-180108-084523001

The theft happened between 10.30am and 12.45pm on March 4.

And police say that a handbag containing financial cards was stolen when a car was broken into in Washington between 2pm and 4pm on March 5.

Officers say an attempt was made to use the cards but was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile a Mercedes car was stolen from a property in High Spinney, West Chiltington, some time after midnight on March 6.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to call police on 101.