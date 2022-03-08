Thieves target villages around Horsham

Villages around Horsham have again been targeted by thieves this week.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 11:41 am

Police say that valuable fishing equipment was stolen when a garage door was forced open at a property in Storrington High Street.

The theft happened between 9.30pm on March 5 and 7.50am the following day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

In another incident, both the front and rear number plates were stolen from a Qashqai vehicle in New Place Road, Pulborough.

Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817981 SUS-180108-084523001

The theft happened between 10.30am and 12.45pm on March 4.

And police say that a handbag containing financial cards was stolen when a car was broken into in Washington between 2pm and 4pm on March 5.

Officers say an attempt was made to use the cards but was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile a Mercedes car was stolen from a property in High Spinney, West Chiltington, some time after midnight on March 6.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to call police on 101.

Have you read? New Horsham tea room set to open

Kind-hearted Horsham residents leave Ukraine collection point overwhelmed

Horsham nostalgia: Pictures show the changing town centre