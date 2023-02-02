The Eastbourne street that has experienced the most crime in the last three years has been revealed in new crime data .

Between December 2019 and November 2022, 155 crimes were reported in Langney Road by Susan’s Road, CrimeRate.co.uk said. The street experienced more than twice as many reports compared to Pevensey Road, which came second with 61 crimes reported, according to the website.

The data also shows that the area of Langney Road by Susan’s Road was the location of 91 reports of violent or sexual offences and 17 reports of ‘other theft’ offences and anti-social behaviour. There were also 17 reports of public order offences made in this location. The area also had: five reports of theft from a person, three reports of drug offences, three reports of criminal damage and arson, and two reports of robbery.

The data website says the crime rate in Eastbourne is currently 0.07 per cent higher than the national rate. Despite this, Eastbourne is named as the ‘safest major town’ in East Sussex on the website.

The data says the town’s most common crimes are violent and sexual offences, while the rarest is robbery – which includes muggings.

CrimeRate.co.uk says it collects open police force data, social media signals and files FOI requests with local police departments to build a catalogue of crime and safety information in the region.

Inspector Rachel Barrow, of Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We closely monitor crime trends and are aware of recent rises in these areas. We respond quickly to any emerging trends with clear messaging for businesses and the public to help reduce the risk of specific crime types.

“For example, we are working closely with licensed venues around the Langney Road area to increase the reporting of incidents and crime. We have also been working hard in these areas to increase confidence in reporting crime to us, particularly in relation to public place violent crime, sexual offences and predatory behaviour. This also forms part of the national agenda driven by VAWG (Violence Against Women and Girls), which is a key priority for Sussex Police.

“We have a visible presence around our neighbourhoods to provide a clear point of contact and visible deterrent.”

