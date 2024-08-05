In 63 pictures: Hastings Nearly on the Beach Concert

The Nearly on the Beach concert is the traditional curtain raiser for Hastings Old Town Carnival Week. Admission was free but the event raises funds for Hastings RNLI, Hastings Sea Cadets and the Pett Level Rescue Boat.

The fun started on Friday evening with a free reggae concert featuring Mighty Sounds. Bands an artists taking part over the weekend included Sound Syndicate, Rockitmen and Blues Brother.

The event came to a close on Sunday with The Oh Boy Show and the Chandeliers.

Rain arrived on Saturday, but failed to spoil the fun and the event enjoyed sunny, warm weather all day on the Sunday.

Pictures by Frank Copper

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Nearly on the Beach Concert. Photo by Frank Copper.

