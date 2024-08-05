Small independent shop on Hastings seafront is broken into

A glass door was smashed to gain entry at the Donut Man, which is next to the arcade on Pelham Place. The break-in took place at 4.57am. CCTV footage, which has been shared with police, shows a youth wearing a dark hoodie, but with his face exposed, entering the premises.

He stole just £5 in change.

People rallied around to support the small shop and it was open for business again on Saturday morning.

Fellow Old Town trader Alex White said: “That’s three break-ins locally in less than a week that I am aware of. A cafe in George Street, St Mary in the Castle and now this one. I would advise all traders to empty their tills, put all valuables away, set the alarms and check CCTV is working properly. This happens once in a while and it is usually the same person responsible for the spree.”

A house at nearby West Street, in Hastings Old Town, also suffered a break-in overnight on Friday/Saturday. A camera and laptop were stolen.

Bill Stacey, who runs the Donut Man, said: “Thank you for all the kind texts and calls and to those who came down personally to the shop. Your love and kindness has not gone unnoticed. Luckily we managed to get back open and trade again on Saturday.”

Have you read? This is what is happening during Hastings Old Town Carnival Week

Have you read? Hastings Old Town Criers competition in 30 pictures

1 . Break in at Hastings seafront ice cream shop Break in at Hastings seafront ice cream shop Photo: supplied

2 . Break in at Hastings seafront ice cream shop Break in at Hastings seafront ice cream shop Photo: supplied

3 . Break in at Hastings seafront ice cream shop Break in at Hastings seafront ice cream shop Photo: supplied