Three arrests made following Hastings drugs raids

A man has been remanded in custody on suspicion of drugs offences following police warrants in Hastings.

By Richard Gladstone
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 1:10 pm

Police said officers visited two addresses and seized a quantity of cocaine and cash during the operation on June 14.

It was part of Project Adder, an initiative to tackle drug-related crime in the town by reducing drug use and preventing the harm it causes in the local community.

Police said three arrests were made, and following the arrests, 23-year-old Lewis Adams, of New Moorsite, Westfield, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the offer and supply of a class A drug, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 15.

Police said two others who were arrested separately were released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Gregory Montier said: “We are determined to tackle drug-dealing and use in Hastings to prevent the harm it causes to the community.”

