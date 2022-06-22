Three arrests made following Hastings drugs raids

Police said officers visited two addresses and seized a quantity of cocaine and cash during the operation on June 14.

It was part of Project Adder, an initiative to tackle drug-related crime in the town by reducing drug use and preventing the harm it causes in the local community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said three arrests were made, and following the arrests, 23-year-old Lewis Adams, of New Moorsite, Westfield, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the offer and supply of a class A drug, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Three arrests were made, police said

He was remanded in custody and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 15.

Police said two others who were arrested separately were released under investigation.