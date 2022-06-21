Woman rescued from Hastings Conquest Hospital roof

Police said officers were called just before 7.15pm.

Firefighters also attended and used an aerial ladder platform.

Police said the woman fell unconscious and received medical treatment.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Just before 7.15pm on Monday (June 20) police responded to a report of a woman on the roof at Conquest Hospital, St Leonards.

"Officers attended the scene to speak to the woman on the roof and were later supported by negotiators and the police helicopter.

"The woman received medical treatment after falling unconscious and officers remained with her throughout.

"The force would like to commend everyone who safely resolved this situation.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 7.20pm last night to attend Conquest Hospital to support Sussex Police and SECamb.