Three Eastbourne burglaries reported to police

Officers said at 3.30am on Monday, May 23, a property off Melbourne Road reported an attempted break-in.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Homeowners woke to the sound of someone attempting to gain entry to the rear of the property.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Home security saw off the individual who was described as a white male, around 5’8, slim, wearing a light baseball cap and tracksuit.”

Sussex Police

Police said neighbours of a business address in Seaside Road woke to the sound of windows being smashed at 4am on the same day.

The spokesperson added, “Police were called and a male was found inside the business address. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary.”

Officers said an attempted burglary was also reported at a business address in Seaside after alarms went off at 1.50am on Tuesday, May 24.

Police said, “A suspect was seen running away from the scene, described as wearing dark hoodie, jeans and white trainers.”