Two bicycles worth around £3,000 stolen from Haywards Heath property

The victim reported returned to their St Pauls on the Green home from holiday on February 5 to find the bikes missing from their garage, stolen at some point between January 25 and February 5.

Doorbell camera footage from a neighbour showed two men checking door handles of vehicles and entering an unlocked van at around 4.20am on February 4. A third person can also be seen in the footage.

Officers would like to speak to them in connection with the bike thefts.

If you recognise them or have any information which could help with the investigation, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 811 of 13/02.

