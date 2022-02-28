Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/0530: Lime Grove Barn, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Internal alterations to create partitioning within existing living space. New wood burning stove installed with flue fed to external South elevation. Installation of 4 No. conservation roof lights to rear roof slope.

DM/22/0531: Lime Grove Barn, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Internal alterations to create partitioning within existing living space. New wood burning stove installed with flue fed to external South elevation. Installation of 4 No. conservation roof lights to rear roof slope.

DM/21/3755: Court Meadow School, Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield. Demolition of buildings and erection of 13 dwellings along with parking and landscaping. Amended plans received 21/2/2022 showing retention of trees 6, 15,21, 23 and 25, re-positioning of plot 9, amendments to boundary of plots 1-3, changes to internal layout of plots,relocation of home office to plot 7, amended fence line, removal of shared footpath to secondary road as well as submission of addendum to Transport Statement, updated Road Safety Audit and landscape masterplan. Photo: Google Maps.

DM/22/0586: 41 Cedar Avenue, Haywards Heath. Single storey rear extension and conversion of garage to habitable space with associated alterations.

Balcombe

DM/21/4293: Netheroak, Stockcroft Road. Replace existing garden shed with a detached garden office/living area.

DM/22/0538: Upper Stumble House, Haywards Heath Road. Variation of conditions 2 and 3 relating to application DM/17/2223 to allow for a reduced front door and window arrangement and change in materials of the façade.

Bolney

DM/22/0338: The Roundel, Buncton Lane. Proposed garden room with electricity supply, located just off the drive way.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/0391: Dillions, Portland Road. Proposed solar PV panels fitted to both tiled roof and flat roofs.

DM/22/0522: 5 Oakroyd Close. Proposed loft conversion and side extension.

DM/22/0532: 6 The Twitten. Proposed hip-to-gable and flat roof rear dormer extension, proposed roof windows to front roof slope, and ground floor side door and window replaced with a single window.

DM/22/0533: 6 The Twitten. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0544: 81 London Road. Retrospective application to remove existing boundary fencing and replace with new 2m fence with 18 inch trellis topper.

DM/22/0557: 14 Mansion Close. Proposed side garage and front porch.

DM/22/0579: 2A Queens Crescent. Erection of wooden fence atop a low brick wall at front of property. The wall is 74cm (130 cm pillars) The wooden fence takes the total height to 172cm.

DM/22/0582: 3 Woodcrest Road. Proposed single storey rear extension with lantern to flat roof.

DM/22/0588: 3 St Wilfrids Close. Proposed garage conversion to habitable accommodation and covered pergola to rear.

DM/22/0590: 13 Highlands Drive. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer.

DM/22/0604: Pera Midtown, 47 Church Walk. Retrospective application for the Installation of 2 chillers & 1 AC condenser unit and gas cylinders.

DM/22/0612: 36 The Vineries. Oak (T1) - reduce crown on south side by 2m due to excessive shading.

DM/22/0617: 51 Meadow Lane. First floor side extension.

Cuckfield

DM/21/3496: Cuckfield Service Station, Whitemans Green. Installation of 1 self service car wash bay and screens. Noise Impact Assessment received 14th February 2022.

DM/22/0592: Diamond House, 9 High Street. Historic conversion (circa 1970-87) of former bakehouse within curtilage of dwelling into additional residential accommodation for use ancillary to the main dwelling.

East Grinstead

DM/22/0274: Tasting Rooms, 14 High Street. Retrospective change of use of flowerbed to covered outdoor seating area for eating and drinking with roof and electric radiator heater.

DM/22/0474: Land At Rear Of Mulberry Gate, Copthorne Road, Felbridge. Outline planning application seeking permission for the erection of up to 2 no. dwellings (with all matters reserved except access) and associated works.

DM/22/0539: The Grange, Furze Lane. Two-storey rear extension. (Resubmission of DM/18/4384).

DM/22/0540: Willow Lea, Highfield Road. The erection of a single storey front extension with associated new fenestrations.

DM/22/0550: Milborough, 18 Tanyard Avenue. Partial demolition and rebuild of existing single storey garage, replacement of existing structure for new insulated walls and roof - height, width and depth all to match existing. New window openings formed in replacement walls with flank window obscure glazed. Construction of new single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0556: Multi Storey Office Car Park, East Grinstead House, Wood Street. Retrospective application for 2 reinforced PVC sales banners.

DM/22/0560: Knight And Butler Structural Steelwork Contractors, First Floor, 2 High Street. To use a traditional style of wooden A board with double sided signage of overall dimension LxWxH 53 x 50 x 90cm, with an advertising display space of 45.5 x 65cm on each side.

Hassocks

DM/22/0167: 30 Parklands Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0314: 17 Queens Drive. Rear extension of 5 metres to the full width of Bungalow. New roof with Dormer Windows to front and barn end to rear, providing 3 Bedrooms and Study on First floor. Re-arrangement of Ground Floor accommodation to provide facilities for disabled person.

DM/22/0524: 59 London Road. Dropped kerb to create vehicle crossover and parking area at the front of 59 London Road.

DM/22/0575: 14 Flowers Close. 1 x Mature sycamore, reduce canopy by 2.5 meters.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/0420: 8 Haywards Road. To install a 10x6 feet summer house on a 8x11 feet concrete base at the bottom of the west facing garden.

DM/22/0424: Birch Cottage, Bolnore Farm Lane. Single storey extension to the rear of the dwelling.

DM/22/0485: 25 Lincoln Wood. Proposed pitched roof extension incorporating a juliette balcony to the front elevation. New bedroom window and juliette balcony to rear elevation. External walls improvements including increased insulation and white render in place of tile hanging.

DM/22/0606: Lynchets, 34 Fox Hill Village. Demolition in part of existing catslide roof and flank wall, construction of two-storey front extension, single storey rear extension, two-storey side extension together with associated internal and external alterarations.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/0188: Land Adj 1 Railway Cottages, Station Approach. Retrospective application for a shed used for the maintenance of vintage vehicles for hobby purposes.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/4129: Bright World Education Ltd, Forge House, 105 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed installation of 2 heat pump inverter outside units on the rear wall of office building.

DM/22/0574: 33 Iden Hurst, Hurstpierpoint. To relocate border fence, approx. 5.5ft closer to boundary, to enclose some of the additional land included within the boundary of the property. Also keep a hedge border in keeping with the current layout and similar to surrounding properties.

DM/22/0580: South Down House, 4 Albert Silsby Place, Hurstpierpoint. Installation of 59No. solar PV panels. To include 26No. panels on a ground-mounted array within the adjoining paddock, with the remaining panels mounted on the southwest and southeast facing roof slopes of the house and approved extension.

DM/22/0610: Flints, 11 Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. (T1) Beech Tree - Fell. (T2) Yew Tree - Fell.

Lindfield

DM/22/0479: 28 Newton Road. Proposed 2 storey rear extension and new front porch.

DM/22/0611: 25 West Common. Beech tree approximately 22 metres high to be reduced to 4 metres.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/0396: 8 Bedales, Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Detached two-storey building to form garage and ancillary storage.

DM/22/0506: 3 Fernlea, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Single storey rear extension and loft conversion with zinc clad dormer.

Slaugham

DM/21/4187: Routwood, The Street, Warninglid. Change of use for the partial conversion of an existing barn building on site into a one-bedroom single storey dwelling occupying the south east elevation.

DM/22/0388: 67 Covert Mead, Handcross. Proposed rear flat roof dormer.

DM/22/0576: 6 The Street, Warninglid. Fell 1 x Conifer.

DM/22/0583: 1 West Park Road, Handcross. Proposed new garage, front entrance porch, and widening of the drive.

Turners Hill

DM/21/3930: Land Adjacent To Ivy Cottages, North Street. Development of 2x 3 bedroom semi-detached dwellings with open plan living spaces, associated landscaping, parking and alterations to vehicular access.

DM/22/0537: Burleigh Quarry Farmhouse, East Street. Erection of a 23.5m lattice tower supporting 3 no. antennas and 3 no. 0.6m microwave dishes with 1 no. equipment cabinet and 1 no. meter cabinet at ground level within a 2.1m mesh fence compound and associated ancillary works.

Twineham

DM/22/0502: Little Hickstead Place, Hickstead Lane, Hickstead. Removal two existing stables ranges and replace with a new equestrian barn.

West Hoathly

DM/22/0282: Apple Barn, Plawhatch Lane, Sharpthorne. Change of use of building. The re-use of a timber frame garage/workshop as a One Bedroom Apartment.

DM/22/0510: 14 Ridleys. Demolition of existing rear conservatory. New single storey full width rear extension, with related internal alterations. Conversion of existing attached side garage to new Utility Room with new front window and new side window.

DM/22/0523: Vine Yard Cottage, North Lane. Erection of a replacement dwelling, following demolition of the existing single storey cottage (resubmission of previously withdrawn application ref: DM/21/1587/).

DM/22/0593: Sussex Police Radio Station, Broadfield. Upgrade of antennas on existing lattice communications mast - 3 no. existing antennas to be relocated at the same height and 3 no. additional antennas to be installed. Ancillary development.

DM/22/0597: All Saints Church, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. x5 Ash with ash dieback - remove. Horse Chestnut re-pollard.

Worth

DM/22/0525: Hurst House, Copthorne Common. Demolition of Existing Dwelling and Redevelopment with 6 x 2-bedroom flats and 1 x 3-bedroom self-build dwelling, together with improved access and parking within curtilage of site.

DM/22/0526: Oakroyd, Bowers Place, Crawley Down. Replace rear conservatory with single storey extension and part garage conversion with new window to ground floor south elevation.

DM/22/0551: Lynstead, Brookhill Road, Copthorne. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0555: To North Of Brambletye, Kiln Close, Crawley Down. Fell 1 x Sycamore.

DM/22/0587: Owlswood, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. T1,T2,T3 Beech- Reduce lateral branches growing over The Bourne, Chesterfield Close by 2m to suitable growth points.

DM/22/0595: Goldregen, Vicarage Road, Crawley Down. Removal of existing rear extensions and porch. Proposed 2 storey extension, rear infill extension, new front porch, new render and cladding to front elevation and remodelling of internal layout.

DM/22/0634: 27 Newlands Park, Copthorne. T1 Oak - reduce crown by up to 2m.

