Stealth Omicron in Eastbourne: Rates of contagious BA2 variant as covid cases rise

Almost 90 per cent of covid cases in Eastbourne are ‘Stealth Omicron’, according to recent data.

Out of 148 positive samples taken in the week ending March 12, 137 were ‘Stealth Omicron’.

In the latest week (March 13–19) the town recorded 1,045 positive cases overall.

A covid testing centre sign in Eastbourne. SUS-201020-152520001

The 1,011 cases per 100,000 is above the nation’s area average of 868.

The highly contagious coronavirus strain BA.2 is now responsible for more than four in five infections across England, research shows.

Researchers analysing positive covid tests from across the country found 84 per cent were the subvariant, branded ‘Stealth Omicron’.

That is up from 74 per cent the week before.

The analysis by the Wellcome Sanger Institute comes as coronavirus infections and hospitalisations surge across the UK, with researchers saying the contagious subvariant is a key reason for the spike.

‘Stealth Omicron’ got its nickname because it is more difficult to differentiate from Delta than the original Omicron variant, BA.1.

It is also more contagious but early studies seem to show no greater risk of hospitalisation for an infected person, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

A spokesperson for the UKHSA said, “Omicron BA.2 is now the dominant variant in the UK, and has a significant growth advantage over Omicron BA.1.

“UKHSA continues to monitor all available data related to covid-19 variants as a matter of routine, both in the UK and internationally.

“Vaccination provides a high level of protection against severe illness and it’s important that everyone has had their latest dose.

“We can all help reduce transmission by wearing a face covering in crowded or enclosed spaces, washing hands regularly and keeping rooms well-ventilated.”

The Wellcome Sanger Institute analysed more than 41,000 covid tests from the week ending March 12..

Regionally, London had the greatest proportion of samples testing positive for ‘Stealth Omicron’.

The region had 87.9 per cent of samples testing positive, followed by the east of England with 85.6 per cent and the north west with 85.1 per cent.

The north east had the lowest rate in England with 71.7 per cent of samples testing positive for ‘Stealth Omicron’.

At a local level, South Bucks had the greatest proportion of tests coming back positive.

The authority had a positivity rate of 97 per cent, followed by Rossendale which recorded 96.3 per cent and Barrow-in-Furness with 95.9 per cent.