Newhaven’s all-weather lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard at 10.40pm on Monday evening after a 999 call was received from a man who said he was drifting in a small boat near to Newhaven Fort.

Sussex Police said the man was believed to on board a boat which was taking on water and was unable to get ashore.

The volunteer lifeboat crew carried out an extensive search for three hours before being stood down. Nothing was found.

The following morning at 10am Newhaven were tasked again by HM Coastguard to continue the search and were at sea for five and a half hours, but again nothing was found and the lifeboat was stood down.

Sussex Police, coastguard teams, the coastguard helicopter and an RNLI lifeboat have carried out an extensive search of the sea and coastline around Newhaven Fort after receiving the call.

The search was called off on Tuesday afternoon (May 31).

The police said enquiries to locate the man have been taking place since they received the call on Monday night (30 May).

The search for a man on board a sinking boat around Newhaven Fort was called off this afternoon by the emergency services.

The police said enquiries to locate the man have been taking place since they received the call on Monday night (May 30).