Sussex Police said a medical incident was reported in South Coast Road, Peacehaven and Her Majesty's Coastguard said they were alerted to the incident at approximately 5pm.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Birling Gap, Shoreham and Newhaven were sent alongside the search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent and Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex said: “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) attended a male patient accidental injury in Peacehaven on May 30, 2022.

“Our crew arrived on scene at 17:19 where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient who was taken to hospital by air.”

HM Coastguard said the helicopter found the casualty and winched them to safety before transporting them to hospital.

The paraglider was assessed and treated at the scene for injuries including a leg injury before being airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “We were called shortly after 4.30pm yesterday (30 May) to reports of an injured paraglider at Telscombe Cliffs.

"Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service.

"The paraglider was assessed and treated at the scene for injuries including a leg injury before being airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

More as we have it.

