Hastings Borough Council said via Twitter today (Friday, March 4) that the facilities in Grosvenor Gardens have been closed for repairs.

It tweeted: “Due to two separate acts of vandalism, we have needed to close the toilets in Grosvenor Gardens.

“Repairs are expected to take at least 10 days.

“A short walk away is the West of Haven and Marina toilets which are open for use.”