Bexhill residents step up to help Ukrainian refugees

Bexhill SOS was launched on Facebook by Bexhill town councillor, Sharon Blagrove as a one-stop for information about any emergencies affecting the town.

She said: “I opened this group after the storms to call for volunteers and got 30 people almost immediately. It now has 2,000 people.

“It is the ‘Go To’ one stop for information and any emergencies relating to the town.

Some of the goods that have been donated to support those fleeing Ukraine SUS-220203-115012001

“In the water crisis we were the main central point for information and I was able to co-ordinate some of the distribution through the site, getting water via volunteers to disabled and elderly people.

“Currently I am collecting for the Ukraine support. I have asked members of the group to donate and they have done so well.

“I have been collecting toiletries, batteries, baby cream, baby clothes, nappies and more from them and delivering it to the pick-up point in Hastings. The lorries leave for Poland on Friday (March 4).

“The site has been invaluable and it is growing daily.

“I am glad to have been able to get a central site on social media opened where people can instantly find out what is happening in emergency situations that may effect the town’s residents.

“Updates will include such things as road closures, gas leaks, burst water mains, school closures, water shortages, current affairs. The site will also put up the local council agendas.”