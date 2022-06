Petra Coase was out on Sunday morning (June 12) when she found the lights around the bandstand smashed.

She said, “The lamp domes are plastic luckily and my husband moved them all to the sides.

“Shameful idiotic behaviour!”

Vandals hit Eastbourne seafront (photo from Petra Coase)

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “CCTV footage captured three individuals damaging globes that form part of the bandstand lighting.”

Debris was cleared by council staff and the incident has been reported to Sussex Police, the spokesperson said.