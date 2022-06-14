Social media influencer called ‘idiot’ for Eastbourne cliff photos

Liam Brown has 12,800 followers on Instagram and 117,000 subscribers on YouTube. He posts content of him visiting different areas in the UK for wild camping and hikes.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday (June 12), Mr Brown shared photos of himself at Eastbourne’s Beachy Head.

He captioned the photos, “You can't beat a bit of camping next to the ocean, even if you're tent's a foot away from the edge #adventure #hiking #wildcamping.”

The final photo of the collection shows Mr Brown sitting on the edge of the cliffs looking at Beachy Head lighthouse.

Twitter account ‘Sussex News - Breaking News for Sussex’ shared the photos and said, “Idiot of the weekend prize goes to Intagrammer realliambrown.

A social media influencer took photos on the cliffs, very close to the edge.

“When someone pointed out to him this is just plain dangerous he removed their comments.”

Mr Brown also filmed the experience for a YouTube video. In the video he sets up his tent very close to the edge of the cliff.

He says in the video, “We are quite literally a metre away from that cliff so hopefully it doesn’t fall.”

The following morning he films himself sitting on the edge of the cliff having a drink.

Mr Brown was approached for a comment on the issues raised.

The Coastguard was approached for a comment.