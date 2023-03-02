Edit Account-Sign Out
Vehicles stolen in Cuckfield and Burgess Hill and secure property ‘ransacked’

Sussex Police have issued their latest list of burglary alerts and vehicle crime for the Mid Sussex district for the past week.

By Lawrence Smith
3 hours ago

The first burglary alert happened in London Road, Burgess Hill, at about 6am on Wednesday, February 22. The crime reference number is 0426 of 22/02.

A police spokesperson said: “The front double glazed window had been smashed. Occurred around 6am 22/02 after a loud bang was heard by the victim.”

The second burglary alert is dated Monday, February 27 (reference 1059) and was at Keymer Road in Burgess Hill. Police said the incident happened between February 14-27, adding: “A secure empty property has been accessed and ransacked. The front and side doors have been damaged with the doors forced and locks damaged.”

Sussex Police have issued their latest list of burglary alerts and vehicle crime for the Mid Sussex district
In Ockley Way a vehicle was broken into at 3.25am on February 21 and loose change was taken, police said.

At Hickstead Service station a vehicle was left unattended for 45 minutes this week and someone stole tools from it.

Police also said that someone stole headphones and garden tools from a van on Aphrodite Way, Burgess Hill, after midnight on February 23.

Police added that a vehicle was stolen from London Road, Cuckfield, at around 9pm on February 24. They said it had the registration number P206 MWC and was a Volvo Estate Blue. The crime reference number is 0965 of 27/02.

Another vehicle was stolen from London Road in Burgess Hill, police said, adding that this was a Silver KIA Sedona with the registration number FL07 TXU. The crime reference number is 0965 of 27/02.