Vehicles stolen in East Grinstead and Cuckfield and catalytic converter thefts reported in Hurstpierpoint

Sussex Police have issued their latest round-up of vehicle crimes in the Mid Sussex district.

Sussex Police have issued a new round-up of vehicle crimes in the Mid Sussex district

Police said than an East Grinstead property was broken into on Portland Road on March 9 between 10.20am and 6pm.

They said keys were stolen and a beige and silver VW Golf was taken with the registration number KP65TFO. The crime reference is 1182 of 09/03.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said a Kubota vehicle with the registration number HX069ARZ was stolen from Selsfield Road, Ardingly, on March 6 between 8.30pm and 9.30pm. The crime reference is 0070 of 08/03.

In Whitemans Green, Cuckfield, police said a van was stolen while the owner was unloading. The crime reference is 0576 or 14/03 and part of the registration for the silver Ford Transit is FY17.

Police said that thieves gained entry to a vehicle at Woodleigh Road in Burgess Hill on March 14 between 12am and 3am. They said that a bag, purse trainers and cash were stolen. The crime reference number is 0646 of 14/03.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Hurstpierpoint, police said a vehicle was damaged and dented in Willow Way on March 15 at about 6.10am. The crime reference number is 0263 of 15/03. Police said the incident occurred after a male and female were seen shouting. A police spokesperson said: “Male kicked the vehicle and ripped off the wing mirrors.” They described the male as being 30 years old, very tall and slim, and wearing a black hoodie.

In Hurst Gardens, Hurstpierpoint, police said there were catalytic converter thefts from two vehicles from the same household. Police said the incident (crime reference 0805 of15/03) occurred between 7pm and 8am from March 14-15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In East Grinstead police said two vehicles were vandalised with the windscreen wiper arms snapped off and the number plates removed. They said the incident happened in Cantelupe Road from March 9-10, between 9pm 4am. The crime reference is 0277 of 12/03.

Finally, police said that number plates were stolen from a red fiat 500 convertible from East Street, Turners Hill. The crime reference is 1139 of 10/03.