Vehicles stolen in East Grinstead and Cuckfield and catalytic converter thefts reported in Hurstpierpoint

Police said than an East Grinstead property was broken into on Portland Road on March 9 between 10.20am and 6pm.
They said keys were stolen and a beige and silver VW Golf was taken with the registration number KP65TFO. The crime reference is 1182 of 09/03.
Police said a Kubota vehicle with the registration number HX069ARZ was stolen from Selsfield Road, Ardingly, on March 6 between 8.30pm and 9.30pm. The crime reference is 0070 of 08/03.
In Whitemans Green, Cuckfield, police said a van was stolen while the owner was unloading. The crime reference is 0576 or 14/03 and part of the registration for the silver Ford Transit is FY17.
Police said that thieves gained entry to a vehicle at Woodleigh Road in Burgess Hill on March 14 between 12am and 3am. They said that a bag, purse trainers and cash were stolen. The crime reference number is 0646 of 14/03.
In Hurstpierpoint, police said a vehicle was damaged and dented in Willow Way on March 15 at about 6.10am. The crime reference number is 0263 of 15/03. Police said the incident occurred after a male and female were seen shouting. A police spokesperson said: “Male kicked the vehicle and ripped off the wing mirrors.” They described the male as being 30 years old, very tall and slim, and wearing a black hoodie.
In Hurst Gardens, Hurstpierpoint, police said there were catalytic converter thefts from two vehicles from the same household. Police said the incident (crime reference 0805 of15/03) occurred between 7pm and 8am from March 14-15.
In East Grinstead police said two vehicles were vandalised with the windscreen wiper arms snapped off and the number plates removed. They said the incident happened in Cantelupe Road from March 9-10, between 9pm 4am. The crime reference is 0277 of 12/03.
Finally, police said that number plates were stolen from a red fiat 500 convertible from East Street, Turners Hill. The crime reference is 1139 of 10/03.
People who saw or heard anything can call 101, quoting the reference number.