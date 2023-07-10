NationalWorldTV
West Sussex cannabis cultivation project: More than 1,000 plants found at industrial estate

More than 1,300 cannabis plants were found by police officers at an industrial estate in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST

Sussex Police said a ‘major cannabis grow has been disrupted’ following a police operation in Wick.

The police force said its Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) executed a warrant – under the Misuse of Drugs Act – at the unit at Lineside Industrial Estate around 4.15pm on Wednesday, June 28.

“Within the premises were approximately 1,300 cannabis plants representing significant street value, as well as various equipment to support the production of the plants,” a police spokesperson said.

"Forensics investigators were called in, as were UK Power Networks, who made the scene safe after confirming the electricity had been bypassed.”

Police said the plants and equipment were subsequently destroyed, and an investigation is now underway.

TEU Sergeant Andy Bryant said: “It is clear from the number of plants discovered and equipment seized that this was an extremely sophisticated cannabis cultivation project.

“Criminal operations such as this will not be tolerated in Sussex, and we will continue to gather information to disrupt this activity and seek to bring any offenders to justice.”

More than 1,300 cannabis plants were found by police officers at an industrial estate in West Sussex. (National World / Stock image)More than 1,300 cannabis plants were found by police officers at an industrial estate in West Sussex. (National World / Stock image)
