Sussex heist: Suspect named and charged after crane used in attempt to steal ATM from supermarket

A man accused of attempting to steal an ATM from a supermarket in Sussex will appear in court next month.
By Sam Morton
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST

Sussex Police said officers were called to a building site in Yapton Road, Barnham, around 2.15am last Tuesday (July 4), ‘following reports of a small crane having been stolen’.

Response units were deployed to nearby cash machines and ‘came across a crane attempting to steal an ATM’ from a supermarket in Barnham Road, police said.

“A man was detained and arrested at the scene after a short foot chase,” a police spokesperson added.

Response units came across a ‘crane attempting to steal an ATM from a supermarket’ in Barnham Road, with one man taken into police custody. Photo: Eddie MitchellResponse units came across a ‘crane attempting to steal an ATM from a supermarket’ in Barnham Road, with one man taken into police custody. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
"Alfie Smith, 43, of Staines Road West, Ashford, Middlesex, has subsequently been charged with burglary with intent to steal and aggravated vehicle taking.

"He has been remanded in custody to next appear before the court on August 2.”

Police said a 37-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information or footage that could help, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1624 of 03/07.

There were major rail delays on the day of the incident, due to structural damage to a train crew depot building. Click here to see more dramatic photos from the scene.

