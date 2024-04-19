West Sussex Roman settlement: 'Heritage crime warning' as signs appear at site
and live on Freeview channel 276
An archaeological dig in Tangmere – to support the planning process for the development of 1,300 homes – identified ‘areas of archaeological interest’ on the site last month.
Countryside Properties (UK) Ltd is working with Chichester District Council and Tangmere Parish Council on the development of 1,300 homes and community facilities at Tangmere Village.
Signs have appeared on the fields west of Tangmere this week, with a firm warning addressed to ‘unauthorised’ metal detectorists.
A notice read: “Unauthorised metal detecting and/or excavation on this site is illegal and will be reported as heritage crime.”
Further warnings at the site urged caution due to ‘heavy plant operating’ and ‘deep excavations’ – with people told to ‘keep out’.
The University College of London's (UCL) Archaeology South-East team is undertaking archaeological excavations across 14 hectares of the site ‘over the course of the next three years’.
The excavation will cover 14 hectares, with work commencing in April 2024 and running until late 2026.
This newspaper asked the project team if any photos could be shared of the fascinating findings.
They responded: “This will be considered but the archaeology team must proceed with caution and care in the timing of releasing such material to the public as there is a real concern with potential unauthorised metal detecting of the site, outside of the work hours of these investigations.
"A structured programme of metal detecting is already in place for the project using authorised metal detectorists working closely with the archaeological team.
“There will be site management and controls in place to monitor activity and it is against the law to detect with the aim of locating and removing without permission, archaeological artefacts from land where permission from the landowner has not been granted.
"If unauthorised metal detectorists are spotted on site outside of work hours, members of the public should report their presence to the police.”
The developers confirmed that these works ‘do not affect’ the ‘previously anticipated timescales’ associated with the delivery of the scheme.