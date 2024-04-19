Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An archaeological dig in Tangmere – to support the planning process for the development of 1,300 homes – identified ‘areas of archaeological interest’ on the site last month.

Countryside Properties (UK) Ltd is working with Chichester District Council and Tangmere Parish Council on the development of 1,300 homes and community facilities at Tangmere Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs have appeared on the fields west of Tangmere this week, with a firm warning addressed to ‘unauthorised’ metal detectorists.

Signs have been put up at a West Sussex site where the remains of a Roman settlement were found – warning that ‘unauthorised’ metal detectorists will be dealt with. Photo contributed

A notice read: “Unauthorised metal detecting and/or excavation on this site is illegal and will be reported as heritage crime.”

Further warnings at the site urged caution due to ‘heavy plant operating’ and ‘deep excavations’ – with people told to ‘keep out’.

The University College of London's (UCL) Archaeology South-East team is undertaking archaeological excavations across 14 hectares of the site ‘over the course of the next three years’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The excavation will cover 14 hectares, with work commencing in April 2024 and running until late 2026.

Further warnings at the site urged caution due to ‘heavy plant operating’ and ‘deep excavations’ – with people told to ‘keep out’. Photo contributed

This newspaper asked the project team if any photos could be shared of the fascinating findings.

They responded: “This will be considered but the archaeology team must proceed with caution and care in the timing of releasing such material to the public as there is a real concern with potential unauthorised metal detecting of the site, outside of the work hours of these investigations.

"A structured programme of metal detecting is already in place for the project using authorised metal detectorists working closely with the archaeological team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be site management and controls in place to monitor activity and it is against the law to detect with the aim of locating and removing without permission, archaeological artefacts from land where permission from the landowner has not been granted.

"If unauthorised metal detectorists are spotted on site outside of work hours, members of the public should report their presence to the police.”