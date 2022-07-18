Window smashed and cash stolen in Eastbourne burglary

Officers said the incident is believed to have happened in Firle Road in the early hours of Monday, July 11.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Owners attended in the morning to find a window had been smashed and entry to the address gained.

"It was clear that cash from the tills had been targeted.

Sussex Police

“Police have been made aware and investigations into any CCTV continues.”

Residents are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.

The spokesperson added: “If you have been the victim of a burglary, please report online, or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency/burglary in action.”