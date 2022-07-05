The Home Office said immigration officers carried out an ‘intelligence-led enforcement visit’ at New Thai Spices in South Farm Road on Friday (July 1).

One female was ‘arrested for immigration offences’ and, as of last night, was being held in an immigration detention centre ‘awaiting removal to Thailand’.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.

“We continue to work with law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal migration in all its forms.

"Our New Plan for Immigration will fix the broken system; making it fair to those in genuine need and firm on those who seek to abuse it.”

