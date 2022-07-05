West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to two incidents in Broadwater shortly before 1pm on Monday (July 4).

A spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Worthing and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to a kitchen fire at a property in Hamilton Close. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire and then ventilated the property.

"We were then called to a property at Hamilton Close and firefighters from Littlehampton, Shoreham and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service responded to the incident.

There were no injuries as a result of either incident in Broadwater. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"On arrival crews found a small electrical fire which was out on arrival. Crews ventilated the property and left the scene shortly after.

"There were no injuries as a result of either incident."

The fire service said the two call-outs came at 12.54pm and 12.55pm.

Two crews from Worthing, as well as two from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, were sent to the kitchen fire at Hamilton Close. They had left the scene by around 1:25pm.

Crews from Shoreham and Littlehampton were joined by further firefighters from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service at Dominion Road.

The fire on the ground floor of the property was out on arrival and firefighters used a ventilation fan to clear the area of smoke.

‘All persons were accounted for’ and crews left the scene at around 1.40pm.

