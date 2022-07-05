Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information, following the fatal collision on A283 Steyning Road.
The collision happened at about 9.15pm on Sunday (July 3) and involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a lorry, police said.
A spokesperson added: “Sadly, the driver of the Fiesta was declared dead at the scene, an investigation has been launched and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.
“Officers investigating have appealed for any witnesses who may have seen the vehicles in the area at the time, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward."
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, on 101, or email: [email protected] and quote Operation Darwen.