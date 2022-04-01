Woman jailed for dealing Class A drugs in St Leonards

Police said Nadia Bakundukize, 33, was arrested in Chapel Park Road on May 19, 2021 after being seen by plain-clothed police officers to conduct two drug deals in a short space of time.

She was searched in custody and found to have 22 wraps of crack cocaine and five wraps of heroin hidden in her underwear.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a search of a mobile phone in her possession also found data indicating she was sending out messaging advertising Class A drugs for sale.

Nadia Bakundukize. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220104-100448001

Bakundukize was released under investigation while enquiries continued.

Police said in the early hours of August 10, 2021 police were called to a report of theft where Bakundukize was present.

As officers were speaking to her, something was seen to fall from her hand - this was later confirmed to be a wrap containing 6.9 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated value of £900.

Police said she was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine).

She was also charged with two offences in relation to her initial arrest - possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (heroin).

Bakundukize, unemployed and of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Crime Investigator Julian Stokes said: “Despite being arrested in May 2021 and knowing she was under investigation for drug supply offences, Nadia Bakundukize continued with her illegal activities which have now caught up with her.

“The courts have quite rightly seen the seriousness and damage that dealing Class A drugs in our communities causes and have handed down a significant period of imprisonment despite her guilty plea.”

Police said this conviction is the latest secured under Project ADDER, an initiative aimed at reducing drug-related crime and protecting people from harm.

More news: From Only Fools and Horses to brightening the lives of Hastings care home residents