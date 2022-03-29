From Only Fools and Horses to brightening the lives of Hastings care home residents

Daniel Peacock swopped acting and writing to become a lifestyles co-ordinator at Hastings Court on The Ridge two and a half years ago and has found the work more inspiring than anything he’s ever done.

Dan had just finished writing the second series of his UK TV comedy ‘Marley’s Ghosts’ and was writing his book ‘Skeleton Man’ when his son, Charlie, spotted the vacancy.

He said: “I was spending eight hours writing, eight hours sleeping and eight hours watching TV,” remembers Dan. “Charlie wanted me off the sofa, suggesting I invest my TV viewing time in something real, something positive. The job advert invited “enthusiastic creative types” to join the Hastings Court Lifestyles team. My application proved successful and within days I was hooked.

Dan Peacock with residents Iris Barden and Joan Short SUS-220329-102502001

“Acting’s easy, writing’s a challenge, but taking care of people is the best job I’ve ever had!”

Dan’s career has seen appearances in the Kenny Everett Show’ Only Fool and Horses, The Comic Strip Presents, One Foot in the Grave, The Young Ones, Robin Hood - Prince of Thieves and Quadrophenia. He’s also written more than 200 broadcast episodes including Harry and Cosh, Cavegirl, Teenage Health Freak and Marley’s Ghosts.

Together with the lifestyles team, Dan developed a range of activities giving residents the chance to express, debate, create - and even write and perform songs. “We have a book club, a poetry club, we compile a residents’ newspaper and our ‘League of Residents’ gives people here a chance to discuss the issues important to them,” Dan says. “We’ve brought politicians to the home so residents can quiz them on their views, we’ve raised money for charity and run mock court cases to really get their brains working. Everything we do is tailored to them and how they want to spend their time.”

General Manager, Kaye Giles, says what’s common between Dan and all the team is kindness and patience.

Dan Peacock leads a discussion with Hastings Court residents SUS-220329-102658001

“We have young people who’ve come to us from college, staff who’ve made a career in care, and people like Dan who’ve transitioned from a completely different discipline. ”

Dan said: “I’m 63, I’ve been around, but daily at Hastings Court I’m witnessing extraordinary acts of love and care that humble me. And it comes from every department; management, housekeeping, carers, maintenance and kitchen staff. They’re all ordinary people doing extraordinary things to make the lives of those they care for, better.”

