Yellow weather warning issued for Hastings as snow falls

Snow started arriving in the town yesterday afternoon (Thursday, March 31).

The current cold spell is a far cry from last week’s sunny weather in 1066 Country, where people went out and about to make the most of it.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice today (Friday, April 1) for the area.

Hastings has had several show showers since yesterday (March 31) SUS-220104-090757001

It said some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

There is some risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there may be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Further wintry showers are forecast throughout the day, according to the Met Office .

It will be windy, with gales on coasts.

Snow falling in Linton Gardens yesterday (March 31). SUS-220331-125306001

The unsettled weather will continue through the weekend, although temperatures will gradually recover to near-average over the weekend and into the start of next week, the Met Office added.

