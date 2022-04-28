Woman raped on train from St Leonards Warrior Square

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident on Friday evening (April 22) and released on police bail pending further investigation, police said.

British Transport Police said a man sexually assaulted the woman before raping her.

A spokesman said officers were keen to speak to a man who was on the train just before the incident took place to assist their enquiries.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident happened on a late-night train

He is described as white, aged in his 50s, of medium build and with a close shaven haircut. He was wearing a dark coloured jumper with grey trousers and brown shoes.

The spokesman added: “They are also keen to speak to two other women who were seen on the same service. They sat on a table and were approached by the man shortly after the incident.”

Detective Constable Gemma Littlewood said: “This was a shocking and disturbing incident to happen to a woman, who is now receiving specialist support from our officers.

“Thankfully we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection however our investigation is continuing at pace. I urge anyone with information, and particularly those known to have been in the area at the time of the incident, to get in touch as they may hold information which could be vital to our investigation.