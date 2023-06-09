A Worthing man has been charged in connection with multiple crimes.

Sussex Police said 30-year-old Fardin Farji – currently of no fixed address – was arrested in Brighton on the morning of Sunday, June 4.

“A Worthing man has been arrested and charged with committing multiple offences in the town,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised the following charges against him, after a case was presented by Worthing CID.”

Sussex Police

These are the 12 offences police said Farji has been charged with:

- Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order in Worthing town centre on February 25, 2023;

- Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order in Worthing town centre on March 12, 2023;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Theft of a bicycle at Sainsbury’s, Lyons Farm, on March 30, 2023;

- Burglary at Freshair, Downland Parade, on April 20 to 21, 2023;

- Attempt burglary at Quickstop, Railway Approach, on April 22 to 23, 2023;

- Burglary at Crabshack, Marine Parade, on April 26, 2023;

- Attempt burglary at The Malt Café, Montague Street, on April 27, 2023;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Burglary at The Coffee House, Liverpool Road, on April 29, 2023;

- Interfering with a vehicle in Heene Road on November 12, 2022;

- Handling of stolen goods in Howard Street on October 20, 2022;

- Fraud by false representation in Howard Street on October 20, 2022;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order in Worthing town centre on March 7,2023.

Police said Farji appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 5) where he was remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing at the same court next Tuesday (June 13).

Have you read?: Hot weekend ahead for Sussex: amber heat health alert goes out over weather in South East