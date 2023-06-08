Forensic officers have been pictured at a flat in Lancing following a fire overnight.

A woman was rescued from a burning building in Milford Court, Brighton Road last night (Wednesday, June 7).

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said multiple crews were sent to the scene around 11.20pm.

They were joined at the burning flat by Sussex Police officers and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

An eye-witness said a woman was rescued from the ‘intense fire’. Steve Buchanan-Lee, operational training and development manager for West Sussex fire service, praised the ‘excellent team work’ of firefighters at the scene, after they ‘saved the life of a resident from a serious flat fire’.

Amid an ongoing fire investigation on Thursday – involving forensic officers – a spokesperson added: “Joint Fire Control sent seven fire engines from Lancing, Haywards Heath, Worthing and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to the scene, as well as a command support unit, off-road vehicle and aerial ladder platform.

"Upon arrival crews found a fire on the second floor of the building. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly entered the property and carried out investigations.

"One person was rescued from the building and the fire was extinguished using high pressure hose reels, jets and one smoke curtain.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation."

The incident follows two accidental fires on Sunday (June 4) in Worthing and Lancing.

