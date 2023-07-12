Police investigating two reports of criminal damage at a church in Worthing have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with.

Vandals struck twice at Worthing Baptist Church in Christchurch Road, with graffiti brandishing the words ‘fake Christians’. The message was twice written in chalk on the public pavement outside the church.

"We assume it is a reaction to our putting the Pride flags up recently, in support of Worthing Pride and Pride month,” reverends Mike Parker, senior minister, and Peter Heath, assistant minister, said in a statement to this newspaper. Click here to read more.

Sussex Police has now launched a public appeal.

Photo: Sussex Police

Alongside a CCTV image, a police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man?

“Police wish to speak with him in connection with two reports of criminal damage reported at a church in Christchurch Road, Worthing.

“Officers are liaising with the church about the incidents and are releasing this CCTV image of a man they to speak with.”

Sussex Police said the first reported incident is believed to have happened on Wednesday, June 28. A further report was received on Thursday, July 6.

Photo: Worthing Baptist Church

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image – or has any other information – is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 480 of 06/07.

