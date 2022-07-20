Worthing collision: Woman named and charged after single-vehicle crash

A woman, who was arrested after a collision in Worthing, has been charged, according to Sussex Police.

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 10:30 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 6:24 pm

Police said officers received a report of a collision on South Farm Road in Worthing at about 1.30 am on Saturday (July 16). “The collision involved one vehicle, the occupants of which fled the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said Roxanne Benn, 24, of Lincett Avenue in Worthing, has been charged with drink driving, failure to stop after a road accident and failure to report a road accident.

“She has been released on unconditional bail to appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 2,” a police spokesperson said.

"Witnesses and anyone with relevant footage or information is asked to report by emailing [email protected], quoting serial 98 of 16/07.

"Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

