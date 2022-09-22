Sussex Police launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Worthing in the early hours of Friday, September 16.

Officers were looking for two women in connection with the incident.

“The victim was walking along High Street, close to the junction with North Street, when he was approached by two women who grabbed his hair and punched him to the head several times,” a police spokesperson said.

The incident, which is being investigated as actual bodily harm (ABH), happened between 3 and 3.30am, police said.

In an update on Friday (September 23), a police spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old woman from Worthing has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and released on bail until October 16.”

Anyone who saw what happened, or captured the incident on camera, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47220174642.

