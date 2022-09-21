According to Adur and Worthing Police, Duane Leaney ‘could be in either Brighton or Worthing’.

A police statement read: “The 36-year-old was reported missing from his home in Suffolk after last being seen on Tuesday, September 20 and is believed to have travelled to Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He is white, 5ft 6in and slim. He has short dark hair and has tattoos on his legs. One says Leo and the other says Connor.

According to Adur and Worthing Police, Duane Leaney, from Suffolk, ‘could be in either Brighton or Worthing’.

“Duane was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, a white T-shirt with ‘Down to Earth’ printed on it, a green zip-up jacket, and sketchers trainers.

"He was also carrying a camouflage bag and a sleeping bag.”

If you see Duane, or have any information as to his whereabouts, please report it to police online or call 101, quoting serial 450 of 21/09.

Have you read?: Worthing animal rescue centre appeals for people to provide home for 12-year-old cat