Sussex Police said officers received a report of a collision on South Farm Road at around 6.25pm on Sunday (May 15).

Police said a black Seat Ibiza collided with a white Vauxhall Astra van on the level crossing, which resulted in the van ending up on the train tracks.

"Two men who was in the Seat then made off from the scene on foot,” a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services responded to a collision at level crossing barriers in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Both vehicles were recovered from the scene and the driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drugs and driving without a licence.”

The van driver has since been released on unconditional bail to appear in court in June, police said.

Police said colleagues from the ambulance service also attended the scene and ‘treated minor injuries’.

A woman travelling in the van was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

Police said a black Seat Ibiza collided with a white Vauxhall Astra van (pictured) on the level crossing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Anyone with dash cam footage or information is asked to contact the police via emailing [email protected], quoting serial 1131 of 15/05.

All train lines were blocked, during the incident, due to ‘debris on the railway’.

Network Rail staff and the emergency services attended to make the scene safe for trains to operate.

At 7.10pm, Southern said it was in the process of moving trapped trains from the Worthing area.

Police said a black Seat Ibiza (pictured) collided with a white Vauxhall Astra van on the level crossing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Five minutes later, it was given the all clear to resume services 'at their regular line speed via Worthing'.