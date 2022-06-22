Worthing man convicted of drug offences

Specialist Enforcement Unit Officers were on patrol at the A27 in Worthing when they spotted a blue proton Savvy speeding at 8.45pm on May 15.

Upon stopping the vehicle, officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis and searched the driver Marion Tomaszewski.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They discovered a lock knife in his trouser pocket, alongside a small amount of white powder identified as amphetamine.

Marion Tomaszewski, 58.

After searching his vehicle further, they found him in possession of ten wraps of cocaine wrapped in lottery tickets, seven wraps of amphetamines wrapped in an old Strepsils tin, seven bags of cannabis in an old whisky tin, 19 MDMA pills and a green tin containing five cannabis joints.

A number of burner phones that Tomaszewski used to arrange drug deals were also seized by police.

Formerly of Fetherston Road, Lancing, Tomaszewski, 58, was charged with possessing cocaine, amphetamine, MDMA and cannabis all with intent to supply and with possession of a bladed article, possession of cannabis and possession of amphetamines.

He pleaded guilty to the charges at Lewes Court Crown on June 14, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to a total of three years and two months in prison.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of all the drugs and the mobile phone seized by the officers, ordering Tomaszewski to pay a £190.

A spokesperson for the Specialist Enforcement Unit said: “This result shows our determination to disrupt the supply of drugs on the roads in Sussex.

“Tomaszewski’s lucky number was up when we found the drugs he had stashed in unused lottery tickets and other tins.

“We have stopped him from selling a variety of class A and class B drugs that cause harm to our communities.

“He can now think about the impact his drug-dealing has and whether it was worth it while he serves his prison sentence.”