Police search teams have returned to a road in Worthing, where a man was found with stab wounds earlier this week.

Emergency services responded to an incident in Wallace Avenue, around 9.20pm on Monday (March 27)

Sussex Police revealed on Tuesday that a man was found in the street with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital ‘in a serious condition’, police said.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses on Tuesday evening, confirming that detectives believe the incident ‘involved a group of men’.

A spokesperson said: “A man was found with serious injuries. He is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“An investigation was immediately launched to establish exactly what happened and identify any suspects.”

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said members of the public can ‘expect to see a heightened police presence’ in the area while enquiries are ongoing.

It comes as search teams were pictured at the scene again on Wednesday morning (March 29).

She added: “Officers have been carrying out intensive enquiries, overnight and throughout the day, as we investigate this incident, which we believe involved a group of men.

“We ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can help to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Corley.

“That includes anyone who may have been driving or cycling in the area and may have relevant video or dashcam footage, or anyone who saw anything suspicious around Mill Road, Victoria Park, Lansdowne Road, and the surrounding area.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

An air ambulance helicopter landed in Marine Gardens, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

