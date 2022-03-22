Sussex Police said officers were called to 'reports of a car being driven erratically' in Manor Lea at around 6.50am today (Tuesday, March 22).

Following a 'short pursuit', the vehicle was stopped in Cedar Court at 7.20am and the driver was detained, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed that a 32-year-old woman, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink, driving dangerously and failing to stop when instructed to by a police officer.

Sussex Police said officers were called to 'reports of a car being driven erratically' in Manor Lea