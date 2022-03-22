Worthing police pursuit ends with woman's arrest after car seen driving 'erratically'

A driver has been arrested after a police pursuit in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 2:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 2:02 pm

Sussex Police said officers were called to 'reports of a car being driven erratically' in Manor Lea at around 6.50am today (Tuesday, March 22).

Following a 'short pursuit', the vehicle was stopped in Cedar Court at 7.20am and the driver was detained, police said.

Police confirmed that a 32-year-old woman, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink, driving dangerously and failing to stop when instructed to by a police officer.

"She remains in custody," a police spokesperson added.

